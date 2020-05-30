Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $468,494,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,948,000 after acquiring an additional 363,498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 307,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 283,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,798,000 after acquiring an additional 257,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.97. 1,754,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.47.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.