ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.55. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 664,300 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

About ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

