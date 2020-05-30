Particl One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22,336.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and $22,336.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002315 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000632 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,622,931 coins and its circulating supply is 9,060,424 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.