Pathfinder Minerals (LON:PFP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Pathfinder Minerals PLC (LON:PFP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.56. Pathfinder Minerals shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 2,397,980 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.88.

Pathfinder Minerals Company Profile (LON:PFP)

Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. It intends to mine for minerals, ilmenite, rutile, and zircon. The company holds interests in mining concession licenses that cover approximately 32,000 hectares of land on the Indian Ocean coast of the Zambezia province of Mozambique.

