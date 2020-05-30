Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 481.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,886,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389,731 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Pembina Pipeline worth $53,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,794,000 after purchasing an additional 684,504 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,661,000 after acquiring an additional 231,461 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 827,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 44,320 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,971. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

