Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.00

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $9.00. Petards Group shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 412,322 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71.

About Petards Group (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software, as well as consultancy services.

