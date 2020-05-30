Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,889 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,970,000 after buying an additional 3,985,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,596,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,223,410. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

