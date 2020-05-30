Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $553,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.95. 11,802,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,551,962. The firm has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

