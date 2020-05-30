Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,596,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,223,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

