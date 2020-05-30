Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686. Pharma Bio Serv has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Pharma Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharma Bio Serv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Pharma Bio Serv will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.