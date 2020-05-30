PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.86

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.86 and traded as low as $14.64. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 375,804 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

