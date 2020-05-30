Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.60

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.60 and traded as low as $9.37. Pimco Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 203,995 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 177,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.