Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. China International Capital cut Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.35.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD stock opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.