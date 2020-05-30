Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 320 Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $154.52 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $162,697.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,723.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total value of $4,623,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $14,158,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,408 shares of company stock worth $19,292,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

