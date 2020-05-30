Pirate Chain Reaches Market Cap of $5.09 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $31,530.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.48 or 0.02048502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00182035 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 64.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 157,726,791 coins. Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

