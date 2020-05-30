Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.64

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $3.69. Pixelworks shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 206,300 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 402.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 385,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 308,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,313,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 236,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

