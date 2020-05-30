Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,294 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,453,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,543. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.37. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 45,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,995.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 68,400 shares of company stock worth $406,610. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

