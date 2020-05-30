POLYMETAL INTL/S’s (AUCOY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUCOY. ValuEngine raised shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

AUCOY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.90. 7,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

