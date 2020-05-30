Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $272.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool Corp have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported first-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues not only beat the consensus mark but also grew year over year. Notably, earnings and revenues in the quarter increased 20.3% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. Notably, the company has been benefitting from solid performance of base business, large market presence and expansion through acquisitions. However, the coronavirus-related woes persist. The company has also trimmed its guidance owing to the outbreak. Also, high labor costs, seasonality woes and other macroeconomic headwinds remain. Notably, earnings estimates for 2020 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern regarding the stock’s growth potential.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on POOL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $9.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.02. The stock had a trading volume of 601,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.74. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $270.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.37 and its 200-day moving average is $212.12.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,183 shares of company stock worth $9,215,750. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $64,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $66,936,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Pool by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 283,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,778,000 after buying an additional 243,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 894.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after buying an additional 237,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,820,000 after buying an additional 227,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

