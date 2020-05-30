Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BPOP. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Popular from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Popular has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of BPOP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 865,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,945. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.28. Popular has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). Popular had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $599.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Popular will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

