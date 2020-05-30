PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 34,960.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,169 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.08% of PPL worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 513.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $27.94. 8,337,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,622. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra dropped their price target on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.