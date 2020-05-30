Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 102.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the first quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average of $119.93. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $288.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

