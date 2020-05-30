Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Boosted by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,384 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.68. 4,101,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,306 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

