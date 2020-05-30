Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Loews Corp

Loews Corp raised its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,306. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,418. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

