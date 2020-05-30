Prometeus (PROM) Price Reaches $0.94 on Major Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00009802 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $770,103.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.29 or 0.02057057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00182531 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 60.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026761 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,100,000 tokens. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.