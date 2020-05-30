Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $25.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.61. 5,817,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,164. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Pure Storage has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $4,106,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 203.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.