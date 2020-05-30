Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to Buy by Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

PSTG traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.61. 5,817,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,164. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.59. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

