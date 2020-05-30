Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q BioMed Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. Q BioMed Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Q BioMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Q BioMed stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,155. Q BioMed has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

