QuadrantProtocol Trading 49.2% Higher This Week (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $505,106.71 and approximately $173,019.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.27 or 0.02034197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00181902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00025607 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

