Qube (ASX:QUB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.95

Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.43. Qube shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 7,552,241 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.95.

In other news, insider John Mann purchased 20,000 shares of Qube stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of A$48,000.00 ($34,042.55). Also, insider Samuel Kaplan 257,992 shares of Qube stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th.

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated import and export logistics services for freight moving to and from ports in Australia. The company's Logistics segment offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This segment provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

