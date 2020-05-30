Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 224.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $6.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,588,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140,747. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -971.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.26.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.42 per share, for a total transaction of $165,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,828.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $758,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,229.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,754 shares of company stock valued at $64,065,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

