Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,356,000 after acquiring an additional 805,484 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,323,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 24,104.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 486,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 394,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,422. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

