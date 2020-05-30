Rational Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,987,000 after buying an additional 1,640,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,150,000 after buying an additional 1,603,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,466,000 after buying an additional 1,062,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,981,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,934. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.12.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.