Rational Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,150 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 854.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 209,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 187,129 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,389,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,747,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,985. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.174 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.