Rational Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $549,597,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after buying an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

MA traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,831,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,855. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.44. The company has a market capitalization of $303.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

