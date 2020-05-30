Rational Advisors LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $15.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,343,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,759,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $367.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.73.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,376 shares of company stock valued at $27,649,807. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

