Rational Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,806 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,152 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,907,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,352 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,726,000 after purchasing an additional 981,960 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $72,857,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,169,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,254.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $33,298,090.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,707,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,443,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 641,027 shares of company stock valued at $42,890,845. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INFO shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

