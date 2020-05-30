Rational Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.38.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $7.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,174,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,063,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.41. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $527.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.