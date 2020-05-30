Rational Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for about 1.2% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Nike by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 414,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 118,289 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $98.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,033,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $153.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

