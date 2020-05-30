Rational Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Msci by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Msci by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Msci by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

Msci stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.85. 787,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,197. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.09. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.97. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $356.66.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

