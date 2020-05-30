Rational Advisors LLC Makes New $531,000 Investment in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $3,042,010,000. State Street Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,463,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,819,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,053,000 after acquiring an additional 234,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 144,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,006,000 after buying an additional 1,492,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $127.00. 1,516,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,061. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

