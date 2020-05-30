Rational Advisors LLC Makes New $925,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,339,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,713,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $128.89 and a one year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.