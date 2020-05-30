Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 1,171 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1,604.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.
CHTR traded up $9.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $544.00. 1,596,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $502.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.15. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $546.54.
CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.75.
In other news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
