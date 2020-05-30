Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 1,171 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1,604.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded up $9.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $544.00. 1,596,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $502.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.15. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.75.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

