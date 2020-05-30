Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 1,926 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.72. 11,794,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,835,542. The company has a market cap of $199.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

