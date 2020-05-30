Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 2,331 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 159.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $704,464.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,842.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,903 shares of company stock worth $5,983,006 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $6.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.12. 3,605,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $155.10. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.12.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Cfra lowered Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

