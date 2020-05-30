Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 3,161 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 540.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 212,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $141.44. 1,924,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.