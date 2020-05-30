Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 7,786 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 345.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $1,315,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,600,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,488,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,337.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,440 shares of company stock valued at $20,132,525. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.51. 6,798,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,545,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.53. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.44 and a beta of 1.96. Roku Inc has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.20.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

