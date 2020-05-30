Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 819 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 23.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 43.6% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 55,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 139,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 39.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 25.0% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.99. 10,017,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,590,518. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.61. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

