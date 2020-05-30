Rational Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,352 Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 953.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.70. 917,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.47. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

