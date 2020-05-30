Rational Advisors LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $417.24. The company had a trading volume of 562,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.32. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.79.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

